Carlton Breweries buys Riot Wine

The keg and canned wine revolution led by Adelaide-based Riot Wine Co is gathering pace, with Carlton & United Breweries acquiring the company.

Riot Wine Co is the only company in Australia that sells wine exclusively in kegs and cans, with its range of quality wines – led by its flagship rosé – helping it to become the leader in the field.

Its innovative and disruptive model gives wine lovers a superior and more sustainable product. This has seen it land in hundreds of venues and retail stores nationwide despite only launching in 2016.

“We are incredibly excited to be joining Carlton & United Breweries. Their investment, expertise and customer relationships will help us continue our rapid expansion,” said Riot co-founder and chief winemaker Tom O’Donnell.

“We launched Riot Wine Co to start a wine revolution in Australia by getting venues and consumers to switch from bottles to steel kegs and aluminium cans,” said Riot co-founder and general manager Joe Cook. “Wine drank this way is fresher and easier plus it’s more sustainable because one keg saves roughly 23,000 bottles from entering the environment. Our kegs prevent wine oxidising and our wine has a fun and fresh taste profile, with less sulphur making it cleaner than traditional wine.”

Riot produces high-quality wine from South Australian grapes, supporting local producers in premium wine regions. The new investment by CUB will also see Riot’s urban cellar door upgraded in the Adelaide suburb of Brompton, creating a revamped hospitality space where wine lovers can sample and enjoy Riot products and food.

The partnership continues CUB’s investment into SA and follows the building of a new Pirate Life brewery in Port Adelaide last year.

CUB sales vice president – Australia and NZ, Rose Scott said: “We are committed to being the best beverage company in Australia and expanding our portfolio to meet the evolving needs of Australian drinkers. Riot Wine Co will help us do that. Riot Wine Co is a truly innovative company and CUB shares its commitment to quality and sustainability. Its rapid expansion in just three years shows venues and retailers agree that it can deliver great things for consumers.

“We plan to accelerate the expansion of this growing business through our large on-tap network and more than 100 years of draught experience.

“The Riot Wine Co team won’t change and management will stay on to ensure the elements that have helped drive the business’ success – a focus on quality wine from grape to glass, disruption and innovation, and the quality of its people and outstanding customer relationships – remain in place.”