Enhancing your brand with interactive labels

Approximately 1.8 billion people worldwide bought products online in 2018 and it’s predicted this will increase by another 350 million by 2021. However, this does not mean brick-and-mortar store are dying. What’s becoming clear is that with rapidly advancing technology, consumers are demanding an increasingly interactive shopping experience. As a result, businesses are having to think more innovatively in the branding of their products to create a market leader that stands out amongst rival brands.

Augmented reality (AR) is an integration between the physical and digital world to create an interactive experience like no other. Pokémon Go is a perfect example of an AR experience that saw thousands of people globally take part in the adventure to ‘catch ‘em all’. The technology has developed so much over the past decade that it’s no longer just an option for businesses in the tech industry. A multitude of industries from manufacturing to healthcare are using augmented reality for a variety of applications. One of the more common applications is in the area of product labelling.

The times have passed where a product label was just seen as a 2D print that depicted a brand and conveyed information to the consumer. Businesses are giving their labels life and their products a story through turning them into an interactive experience. This trend has been driven by the demand from consumers for a more immersive shopping experience.

Since the boom of ecommerce, brick-and-mortar stores have been using such technology to draw consumers back in – recreating digital elements in a physical world. Aside from this primary goal, there are many other benefits interactive labels can offer to a business, including:

Driving unique visitors to your website or social platforms

Promoting campaigns or cross-selling opportunities

Providing big data on consumer behavior

Ultimately, they can create a unique experience for the customer that can increase brand awareness and sales.

AR is only one of the many methods businesses have used to create an immersive experience and is becoming increasingly present within sectors such as the wine industry. This form of interactive label is achieved through a convert, or invisible image created by hidden data points within the print plate and can only be detected via a smartphone application. This allows the consumer to view your label, but with a digital element overlaid – giving your label life.

For many such complex technology can seem like a stretch of the imagination and far beyond their budget. However, creating these experiences doesn’t have to break the bank; QR codes are one effective but affordable option to achieving an interactive experience.

The two-dimensional code is an overt, or visible image on the label that can link to anything with a web address and are a great way to drive visitors to your website. Through scanning