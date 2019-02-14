Japan allows Northern Tasmanian fruit exports after fruit fly eradication

Northern Tasmania will again be able to export fruit to Japan after Japan reinstated its fruit fly free status.

The news came after work from the Australian agriculture department, which resulted in Japan accepting evidence around eradication of fruit flies from the northern Tasmanian region.

Federal minister for agriculture David Littleproud said although the cherry season had finished, this was still good news for the Tasmanian fruit growers.

“Growers in northern Tasmania can again sell fruit to Japan,” Littleproud said.

“The best thing the Australian government can do for growers is give them options when they sell their produce.

“This means opening as many overseas markets as we can, and keeping them open when we have issues as we’ve had here.

“I congratulate the Australian officials for their hard work.”