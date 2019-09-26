Modernising agricultural research and development

A thriving agricultural sector underpins the future success of Australian regional communities and national economy and depends on our farmers getting strong returns at the farm gate.

A discussion paper launched recently is calling for ideas to modernise Australia’s Research and Development Corporations (RDCs) to support the next wave of innovation for Australian farmers.

Minister for Agriculture, Bridget McKenzie, said Australian agriculture is an international success story and the Government is working to ensure farmers can build on that success.

“Our farmers feed and clothe our nation and send safe, high-quality, sustainable products to markets around the globe,” McKenzie said. “Farming underpins profitable farming families, strong rural and regional communities and contributes to our national economy.

“That’s why our Government is committed to realising a $100 billion industry by 2030.

“Agriculture in the 21st century will be science-led, employ more cutting-edge technology and need highly skilled workers.

“If we’re to position agriculture as an agile, industry of choice for the 21st century we need to see what improvements we can make that will help us get there.

“This is an opportunity for those who have a stake in the system to be involved so we can make sure our agriculture sector is operating as effectively and efficiently as it can.

“This discussion paper is about modernising our agricultural research and development to ensure the RDC system is delivering value for our levy and tax payers into the future.”

Modernising the Research and Development Corporation system: Discussion paper is available for comment until 4 November, 2019.

Discussion paper questions: