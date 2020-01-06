Non-alcoholic wine and beer market size worth $43bn by 2025

Rising prevalence of coronary diseases and heart related health risks has fueled the non-alcoholic wine and beer market, which has grown exponentially in the past few years along with improving living standards of consumers. Owing to the notable concerns of consuming excess alcohol, worldwide efforts to explore the benefits and production techniques for making alcohol-free or low-alcohol beverages, have escalated. The non-alcoholic wine and beer industry has profited form an incredible shift in preference by millennials and the disease-prone geriatric population, who wish to lower the probability of cardiovascular diseases.

Compared to alcoholic beverages, studies have shown that non-alcoholic beers exhibit boosted anti-oxidants, increased Vitamin B6 and slower blood coagulation, all of which help to prevent heart conditions. Additionally, benefits such as effective stress control and suitable for consumption by pregnant women have highly endorsed the global non-alcoholic wine and beer market.

A major cause of obesity and heart issues is unrestrained consumption of calories from beverages containing high sugar content. Boasting annual earnings of over $23 billion in 2017, the Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market consists of products with significantly less proportion of calories than the alcoholic options. Consequently, a number of institutions and national level events have been promoting less or non-alcoholic beers and wine in their demonstration portfolio to support companies that aim to brew craft beers and non-alcohol containing wines.

Representing the industry penetration of the non-alcoholic wine and beer market, the Great British Beer Festival, happening every year since 1977, has recently confirmed that it will offer alcohol-free beer for the very first time that is produced by a Netherland-based craft brewer, Braxzz. The company sells both low and no-alcohol beers and the festival organizers expressed an interest due to the increasing importance of such products in the market, which has caused the sale of alcoholic drinks to decline.

Referring to 2018 statistics, the U.K. non-alcoholic beverages market grew by more than 15 per cent over the previous two years with health-conscious consumers looking for lower-alcohol content in drinks. Aldi, a major supermarket chain, in July introduced two non-alcoholic wines in response to the upsurge in demand. These wines are said to have less than half of the calories found in other alcoholic wines and are also cheaper. With the presence of several prominent liquor producers and having one of the highest consumption rates, Europe generates huge revenues for the non-alcoholic wine and beer market and registered a demand in the excess of 1 billion litres in 2017. U.K., Germany, Ireland, France and Italy are some of the biggest consumers of alcoholic drinks and the growing intensity of health problems in these countries will encourage the development of the Europe non-alcoholic wine and beer industry.

Non-Alcoholic Wine Market, By Material, 2025, (USD Million)

A number of popular brands such has Carlsberg, Heineken, Bernard Brewery, Erdinger Weibbrau, among others have dominantly stepped into the non-alcoholic wine and beer market. Seeking to capitalize on the swift expansion of the non-alcoholic wine and beer market, the world’s second largest beer producer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic lager for the Irish market. Beer is the more preferred alcoholic beverage in Ireland having a 46 per cent market share in 2016 and contributed close to $2.7 billion to the country’s economy in the same year. The company claims that the alcohol-free lager, Heineken 0.0, has half the calories of regular beer and taster better than most other products in the category.

As the Heineken 0.0 experiences strong sales in Spain, Netherlands, Russia and many other countries, the non-alcoholic wine and beer market will undergo a significant transformation with other brands also attempting to sell health-friendly low-alcohol beverages through retail stores and ecommerce platforms. Over the past few years, researches have continuously been conducted to compare the effects of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks on the human body, primarily inspired by the explosion of cardiac disorders globally. A study performed on 67 men, who had diabetes or displayed three or more risk factors of heart diseases, involved observing the effect of red wine containing alcohol and one without alcohol. Interestingly, when the men drank alcohol-free red wine their blood pressure lowered down to levels which reduce the risk of heart diseases by 14 per cent and chances of stroke by 20 per cent.

Europe Non-Alcoholic Wine and Beer Market, By Product, 2018 & 2025

Global non-alcoholic wine and beer industry are driven by rapid technological development and innovations across the beverage sector. Industrialization and changing consumer lifestyle in the emerging economies of China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brazil has stimulated the demand for the product. Rapid improvisations in the brewery industry for alcohol content reduction including improved membrane-based technologies and vacuum distillation is enhancing the quality of the beverage. Moreover, rising demand for low alcohol content in various alcoholic beverages regarding suitability for occasional & health concerned consumers will foster the product portfolio expansion. Developing economies such as Mexico, India, China, Brazil, and Indonesia will substantially impact the product development owing to a larger customer base coupled with increasing preferences for low and no alcohol beverages.

All in all, the need for healthier drinks with enhanced antioxidants and electrolytes that can be incorporated in daily life has stimulated the non-alcoholic wine and beer industry, accentuated by disorders like liver cirrhosis, CVD and certain cancers that originate from alcohol abuse. Offering an affordable solution for people who want to socialize without consuming alcohol or those who are restricted from drinking alcohol-infused beverages, the non-alcoholic wine and beer market is anticipated to record an impressive 7.6 per cent CAGR from 2018 to 2024.